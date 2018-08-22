2% Restaurant Tax Resolution Passed, Still Not On Special Session Agenda

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A change in numbers is spurring some cooperation among Columbus and Lowndes County leaders.

During a Wednesday morning meeting, county supervisors agreed to pass a resolution giving the city of Columbus $600,000 for parks and recreation for the next two years and a two percent restaurant tax resolution.

However, the money would be contingent on the legislature passing the tax during the upcoming special session.

City councilmen approved the same tax resolution on Wednesday afternoon.

At first, Columbus Mayor Robert Smith balked at the idea and threatened not to bring the 2% restaurant tax resolution before the council. He said county leaders were not giving the city $600,000 that was promised in a December 2017 resolution.

Money from the restaurant tax would be split between the city, county, the Golden Triangle Development LINK and the Columbus-Lowndes Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The hurdle in this plan is, the governor did not include the restaurant tax on the official agenda for the special session.

The governor can amend the agenda at any time.