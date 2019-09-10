2 toddlers hugging it out on NYC street will melt your heart

A video showing two little boys running and hugging each other on a New York City street has gone viral. Michael Cisneros, one of the toddlers’ father, shared the heart-melting footage last week after seeing the kids erupt in joy.

Cisneros posted the clip showing the children sprint toward one another, arms outstretched and smiling, after being apart for just a few days. “It’s Thursday,” he wrote on Instagram. “These two haven’t seen each other since Tuesday. So many feels, it’s beautiful. So thankful.”

The 2-year-olds, Maxwell and Finnegan, live a block apart in Washington Heights, CBS New York reports. The two have been best friends for about a year and just started riding the bus together to day care since they live in the same neighborhood.

Cisneros, who is Maxwell’s father, told New York station WPIX-TV “it was just a lucky moment and I got it on camera.” He explained why he chose to share it, even though he’s normally a private person.

“With all the racism and hate going on, I just think it’s a really beautiful video,” he told WPIX. “The reason that it’s getting attention [is] because it is with a little black boy and a little white boy… But if it can change someone’s mind, you know, or just change their view on things, then it’s totally worth it.”