20 families left to adopt on United Way’s Adopt-a-Family list

GOLDEN TRIANGLE REGION (WCBI) – The countdown to Christmas is on, and this Giving Tuesday, you have the opportunity to help community members who need it most.

There are only 20 families left on the United Way of the Golden Triangle Region’s Adopt-A-Family list.

United Way’s yearly program looks to serve new families that are experiencing a hard year.

Unlike other programs, Adopt-a-Family continues to serve children over the age of 12, as well as one guardian.

All applicants are vetted by the organization and are only allowed a hand up for one year.

United Way now serves seven counties, and Executive Director Renee Sanders said that opens new opportunities for people in those areas to give back.

“But, I encourage individuals and companies from Clay County, please participate. There are children from your county. If you’re from Winston County, Webster County, or Noxubee County, there are children from your county, and these children need your support. So, if you’re a business or individual or church, we welcome you to take a look at our list and help us out,” said Renee.

Sanders says the deadline to adopt a family is Friday, December 5, but extensions can be granted as needed.

