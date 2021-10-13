20 minutes less daylight by Halloween

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Moving past the Autumnal Equinox in late September, the amount of daylight will continue to decrease until the Winter Solstice.

As of October 13th, the sun sets around 6:22 PM. On average, the amount of daylight will decrease at least one minute through the rest of the month of October.

The sunset time by Halloween will be closer to 6 PM while the sun will be rising after 7 AM in the morning.

As a reminder, Daylight Saving Time will end on November 7th.