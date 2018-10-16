20 month old child found dead inside heated oven

A grandmother is being questioned after her dead granddaughter was found inside a heated oven in a Mississippi town.

Bolivar County Sheriff Kelvin Williams tells local news outlets the 20-month-old girl had also been stabbed when she was found dead Monday night in Shaw.

- Advertisement -

The grandmother isn’t currently charged but Williams describes her as being in custody. Officials haven’t named her or the toddler.

Mississippi Department of Public Safety spokesman Warren Strain says officials are still investigating the girl’s cause of death, as well as when the girl may have died. The body has been sent for an autopsy.

Williams says a relative found the girl.

Shaw, with 2,000 residents, is about 100 miles (160 kilometers) northwest of Jackson in Mississippi’s Delta region.