20-year-old dead following Saturday morning shooting in Columbus

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)-Lowndes County Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on the 300 block of Swendenburg Circle.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins tells WCBI gunfire rang out early Saturday morning and when deputies got to the scene they found a 20-year-old male with gunshot wounds.

Coroner Greg Merchant identified the victim as Willie Dickerson of Jackson, Tennessee.

Dickerson’s body is being sent to Pearl for an autopsy by the state medical examiner.

Right now, officers are still searching for the shooting suspect.

The investigation is on-going.