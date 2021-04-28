More Than 200 Participate In Walk At Lunch

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Dozens of people took advantage of the sunny spring day to take a walk.

Starkville company Camgian hosted its annual “Walk At Lunch Day” Wednesday in the Thad Cochran Research Park.

The company partnered with other businesses and organizations for the two-hour event to promote healthy living.

Vendors were set up throughout the park with information on healthy lifestyle choices.

Participants also donated canned goods to be distributed to Starkville food banks.

Around 250 people participated in the walk. This is the fourth year Camgian has hosted the event.