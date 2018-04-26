2018 Market Street parking information

For further instructions regarding the above parking map, read below.

**** CARS NOT REMOVED BY CLOSING TIMES WILL BE TOWED TO THE FARMERS’ MARKET PARKING LOT AT OWNER’S EXPENSE*****

Streets closing from 6:00AM on Friday, May 4th until no later than Noon on Sunday, May 6th :

Main Street – 3rd Street to 6th Street

5th Street will remain open to North/South traffic only until 3PM on Friday

Street closings from 3:00PM on Friday, May 4th until 9:00PM on Saturday, May 5th :

5th Street – 2nd Avenue North up to 3rd Avenue South

College Street – 3rd Street South to 7th Street South

Main Street – 3rd Street to 7th Street

6th Street South – past the post office up to 3rd Avenue South (Post Office traffic only)

4th Street South – Main Street up to 3rd Avenue South

4th Street North – No through traffic between Main Street & 2nd Avenue North

3rd Street South – Main Street up to 3rd Avenue South will be ONE-WAY going South

**** Different this year- 3rd Avenue South will remain open to through traffic, see map on reverse.***

Special Entrances (FRIDAY AFTERNOON ONLY):

COLLEGE & 7TH STREET SOUTH – First United Methodist Daycare Pick-up ONLY. Police officer at this post will allow ONLY those that identify themselves as guardians picking up their children to enter.

Parking Lots that are CLOSED and must be VACATED:

Parking lot behind J. Broussard’s

Parking lot beside Catfish Alley

Parking Lot behind US Post Office (not the small Post Office parking lot)

Gravel Parking Lot at Riverwalk Park

Festival hours:

Concert at Riverwalk Park – Friday, May 4th –6:30PM – 10:00PM

Market Street Festival (Downtown) – Saturday, May 5th – 9:00AM – 5:00PM

Additional Festival Information can be found at www.marketstreetfestival.com

Thank you for your patience and understanding regarding street closings! We wish you a successful and fun Market Street Festival!

**** CARS NOT REMOVED BY CLOSING TIMES WILL BE TOWED AT OWNER’S EXPENSE*****

Any questions should be directed to the Main Street Columbus office at 662-328-6305 or the Columbus Police Department at 662-244-3500.