2018 Market Street parking information

For further instructions regarding the above parking map, read below.
**** CARS NOT REMOVED BY CLOSING TIMES WILL BE TOWED TO THE FARMERS’ MARKET PARKING LOT AT OWNER’S EXPENSE*****
Streets closing from 6:00AM on Friday, May 4th until no later than Noon on Sunday, May 6th :
- Main Street – 3rd Street to 6th Street
- 5th Street will remain open to North/South traffic only until 3PM on Friday
Street closings from 3:00PM on Friday, May 4th until 9:00PM on Saturday, May 5th :
- 5th Street – 2nd Avenue North up to 3rd Avenue South
- College Street – 3rd Street South to 7th Street South
- Main Street – 3rd Street to 7th Street
- 6th Street South – past the post office up to 3rd Avenue South (Post Office traffic only)
- 4th Street South – Main Street up to 3rd Avenue South
- 4th Street North – No through traffic between Main Street & 2nd Avenue North
- 3rd Street South – Main Street up to 3rd Avenue South will be ONE-WAY going South
**** Different this year- 3rd Avenue South will remain open to through traffic, see map on reverse.***
Special Entrances (FRIDAY AFTERNOON ONLY):
- COLLEGE & 7TH STREET SOUTH – First United Methodist Daycare Pick-up ONLY. Police officer at this post will allow ONLY those that identify themselves as guardians picking up their children to enter.
Parking Lots that are CLOSED and must be VACATED:
- Parking lot behind J. Broussard’s
- Parking lot beside Catfish Alley
- Parking Lot behind US Post Office (not the small Post Office parking lot)
- Gravel Parking Lot at Riverwalk Park
Festival hours:
- Concert at Riverwalk Park – Friday, May 4th –6:30PM – 10:00PM
- Market Street Festival (Downtown) – Saturday, May 5th – 9:00AM – 5:00PM
- Additional Festival Information can be found at www.marketstreetfestival.com
Thank you for your patience and understanding regarding street closings! We wish you a successful and fun Market Street Festival!
Any questions should be directed to the Main Street Columbus office at 662-328-6305 or the Columbus Police Department at 662-244-3500.