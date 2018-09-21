2018 Roast-N-Boast Cooking Competition

COLUMBUS, Miss.(WCBI) – The annual Roast-N-Boast is well underway the event actually hold two separate BBQ contests.

The Kansas City Society cooking contest and a backyard cooking contest.

The Kansas City folks are competing for national recognition as well the grand prize of $2,000.

The backyard contestants compete for bragging rights and a grand prize of $500.

Organizer Mike Law says it’s a lot of hard work pulling an event like this together but it’s definitely for a great cause.

“The reason we do this is to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Hospital. They are the recipient of the money that we raise every year. We love the cooking contest but it’s important for us as an organization to help out,”said Law.

The Roast-N-Boast is a two day event.