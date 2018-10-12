2018 Wings Over Winston Airshow

WINSTON, Miss.(WCBI) – Pilots from all over the country will be descending on Winston County this weekend to participate in a fairly new tradition.

The Wings Over Winston air show is making it’s 5th landing in Louisville.

- Advertisement -

The show highlights every area of aviation but in order to get a show like this off the ground I’m told it’s all wings on deck.

The Wings Over Winston air show is gearing up to soar another year.

“We’ve got great weather. We got some of the finest pilots in the country coming here. We have a lot of visitors coming in by air. I’m going to guess by this time tomorrow we’re going to have about 35 or 40 airplanes on our field,”said KLMS Louisville Winston County Airport Manager Mike Forster.

The gates open Saturday morning at nine and the air show officially flies off at 11:00.

Pilot Greg Koontz says he’s ready for action.

“I’ve got all my stuff. I’ve got a current practice.I’m feeling right and got a good night’s sleep,”said Koontz.

He says he wants be make sure everything goes well, because you never know who’s looking up.

“You’re entertaining people. In the course of entertaining people, you’re turning kids on the flying or a new interest that they might could have. Basically, hopefully sparking some interest like someone did for me once,”said Koontz.

This year’s show almost didn’t happen. Louisville Mayor Will Hill says thanks to community partnerships, all take-offs are set.

“It really started as a celebration of our airport and all the progress that was being made. We have a very progressive active person airport board. Recently, we celebrated the new terminal, the new air traffic, the new hangars. It’s really been an evolution. We partnered with the City Chamber of Commerce and airport board to make this one of our premier Fall events,”said Hill.

The show is free to the public. Forster says he hopes everyone takes full advantage of this world class act.

“We’ve been steadily growing from a couple thousand to 3000 people I think will top that tomorrow because of our weather. It’s cool it’s beautiful it’s going to be a blue sky day so come on out and join us,”said

Thanks to the sponsors, Wings Over Winston air show’s parking and transportation into the show is also free and open to the public.