2019 EndZone Team of the Year: Heritage Academy Patriots

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) — The only undefeated team in Northeast Mississippi takes home the honor of the WCBI EndZone Team of the Year.

The Heritage Academy Patriots capped off a dominant 2019 season with the MAIS 5A state championship, completing a 14-0 record.

The Patriots didn’t miss a beat from the first whistle, outscoring opponents on average 39-8.

Head coach Sean Harrison’s team was led by a talented group of seniors. Quarterback Carter Putt was named MAIS 5A Offensive Player of the Year, throwing for 2,520 yards and 31 touchdowns. Offensive and defensive lineman Eli Acker also getting the nod as the region’s Overall Player of the Year.

The Patriots’ state championship was the second in school history, and to this point, the 2019 season will be known as the best in school history.