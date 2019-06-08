Host country France got the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup off to a big start, easily winning their opening Group A match to South Korea, 4-0. Germany vs. China kicks off the action Saturday at 9 a.m. ET. How to watch today’s World Cup matches Germany vs. China, 9 a.m. | Rennes (FS1)

Spain vs. South Africa, 12 p.m. | Le Havre (Fox)

Norway vs. Nigeria, 3 p.m. | Reims (Fox)

Germany vs. China, 9 a.m. Germany takes on China for the first match in Group B. Ranked second in the FIFA world rankings, the Germans have participated in every single Women's World cup, winning it in both 2003 and 2007. Germany fell to the U.S. Women in the semi-final match in the 2015 World Cup. China is ranked No. 16 in the world. The 1999 runners-up are led by veteran forward Ma Xiaoxu, who has 61 goals in 152 appearances. They've faced Germany 30 times in International play, only winning eight of those matches.

Spain vs. South Africa, 12 p.m. No. 13 ranked Spain faces No. 16 China in the second match of the day. Led by forward Jennifer Hermoso, 2019 marks Spain's second appearance in the Women's World Cup. They were knocked out of the group stage in 2015, only scoring two goals in their one draw and two losses. This will be South Africa's first-ever Women's World Cup match. the first time facing Spain. South Africa has not won a match this year leading up to the World Cup.

Norway vs. Nigeria, 3 p.m. The last two Group A teams, Norway and Nigeria, play in the final match of the day. Ranked No. 12, Norway has qualified for every FIFA Women’s World Cup since the tournament’s inception. They were runners up to the U.S. in 1991 and winners of the 1995 tournament. Nigeria has also qualified for every Women’s World Cup. However, the No. 38 ranked “Super Falcons” have only advanced from the group stage once in 1993, falling to Brazil in the Quarter-finals.