2020 candidates gather for Iowa Steak Fry

More than 12,000 attendees are expected to hear from 17 candidates at the event

8M ago

The debate over Pacific Northwest forests: Clear-cut or protect?

On the 25th anniversary of a law protecting more than 24 million acres of federally-owned forests in Northern California, Oregon and Washington, clear-cutting forests on state-owned and private land is coming under scrutiny

33M ago

Democratic Presidential Candidates Attend Iowa LGBTQ Forum

Biden defends LGBTQ record at Iowa forum

Joe Biden had a tense exchange with a moderator over his history on LGBTQ issues

1H ago

Police use tear gas in Paris against anti-government protesters

Paris police said at least 106 people were arrested and 1,249 security checks took place

2H ago

Funeral held for legendary journalist Cokie Roberts

Roberts will be honored during a mass at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle

1H ago

