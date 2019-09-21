2020 candidates gather for Iowa Steak Fry
More than 12,000 attendees are expected to hear from 17 candidates at the event
8M ago
The debate over Pacific Northwest forests: Clear-cut or protect?
On the 25th anniversary of a law protecting more than 24 million acres of federally-owned forests in Northern California, Oregon and Washington, clear-cutting forests on state-owned and private land is coming under scrutiny
33M ago
Biden defends LGBTQ record at Iowa forum
Joe Biden had a tense exchange with a moderator over his history on LGBTQ issues
1H ago
Police use tear gas in Paris against anti-government protesters
Paris police said at least 106 people were arrested and 1,249 security checks took place
2H ago
Funeral held for legendary journalist Cokie Roberts
Roberts will be honored during a mass at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle
1H ago