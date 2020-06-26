2020 Cotton District Arts Festival canceled

STARKVILLE, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE)- The SAAC Board of Directors and CDAF Governing Committee have voted to cancel #CDAF2020. Due to the increase of COVID-19 cases in Mississippi, Oktibbeha County, and our planning committee, as well as current restrictions on public gatherings and open-air food service, SAAC and CDAF believe this is the best decision for our artists, vendors, and the community. In addition, SAAC has been in weekly communication since March with leaders from other arts organizations and festivals to coordinate and make the best decisions for the shared artist community and the community-at-large.

SAAC and CDAF would like to thank all of their artists, vendors, musicians, applicants, volunteers, and sponsors for staying patient and supportive while we explored alternatives to continuing this annual community event. Information specific to vendors, sponsors, and volunteers has been sent directly to those groups.

- Advertisement -

We are uncertain what fundraising and programs will be possible this fall, and are exploring various options for both types of events. If you wish to help, please be sure to contact SAAC for volunteer opportunities.

To stay informed, please follow SAAC and CDAF on social media or sign up for our newsletter. We will also share information on our COVID-19 web page on the SAAC website.