2020 Daily Trail Markers: 10 candidates in one debate in September

On Thursday, the Democratic National Committee announced the 10 candidates who will get to participate in the September presidential debate which will be just one night for the first time of this election season.

The candidates on stage will be Amy Klobuchar, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigeig, Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Andrew Yang, Beto O’Rourke, and Julian Castro in that order from left to right at the podium in Houston on Sept 12.

This marks the first time Biden and Warren will be meeting on the debate stage, and they’ll both be standing front and center. Ten other candidates did not make the stage but are pushing forward in the race for the nomination. Read here what former campaign aides and strategists tell CBS News Political Unit associate producer Sarah Ewall-Wice about what not making the cut could mean for campaigns.

FROM THE CANDIDATES

BILL DE BLASIO

Pressed by CBS News campaign reporter Tim Perry on the continuing controversy over New York City’s handing of Eric Garner’s death, Mayor Bill de Blasio deflected blame to the federal government and said, “We’ve changed so much to make sure that will never happen again.” At home, the mayor is under fire from Garner’s family, who says the city didn’t act quickly or thoroughly enough, and the NYPD union, which says that the officer involved was unfairly fired.

KAMALA HARRIS

On Thursday Senator Kamala Harris introduced a new policy plan aimed at improving economic opportunity for people who are disabled. CBS News campaign reporter Stephanie Ramirez says part of the plan includes getting the “Transformation to Competitive Employment Act” passed. This would create a grant program that would help redesign business models to “increase employment of people with disabilities in competitive integrated employment,” according to the campaign.

TOM STEYER

Tom Steyer earned nearly $1 billion over the past 9 years, according a summary of the more than 2,500 pages of tax return documents the presidential hopeful released Thursday. Between his campaign to impeach President Trump and other political endeavors, Steyer and his wife Kat Taylor spent over $350 million over the same time span.

CBS News campaign reporter Zak Hudak says the former hedge fund manager has pledged to spend $100 million of his own money in his run for president, and he is outspending every other candidate on advertising so far.

CONGRESSIONAL COVERAGE

IN THE SENATE

Arizona Senator Martha McSally has a Republican primary challenger in her 2020 bid to win the Senate seat she was appointed to by Governor Doug Ducey, according to CBS News Political Unit associate producer Ellee Watson.

Daniel McCarthy officially launched his campaign on Wednesday. The businessman from Glendale, Arizona has been weighing whether or not to challenge her for a few months. In a conference call with supporters earlier this month, he said President Trump’s Twitter endorsement of McSally won’t deter him.

IN THE HOUSE

Tuesday’s WBTV-hosted debate between NC-09 candidates Republican Dan Bishop and Democrat Dan McCready started off with three national issues: health care, immigration and gun violence.

The two Dans clashed the most over health care, with McCready going after Bishop – a state senator – for voting down a bill that would enable pharmacists to talk about cheaper drug alternatives with patients. Bishop pointed to his work on passing a companion bill, and then said McCready’s health care plan would raise taxes.

McReady’s communications director, Matt Fried, told CBS News Political Unit broadcast associate Aaron Navarro,“[Bishop’s] record is pulling away people with pre-existing conditions from their healthcare. His record is making prescription drugs more expensive.”

A Bishop spokesperson said that McCready’s accusation about the bill was a lie and suggested McCready’s attacks were a little tired. “Almost verbatim, the same lines he used against Mark Harris…you could go back to those debates in 2018, and he’s maybe just wearing a different tie,” Bishop’s campaign said.

This historically red district has become more competitive. After Donald Trump’s 12-point win in 2016, McCready only lost by 905 votes in a 2018 race that was ultimately thrown out over ballot fraud.

National figures are also gravitating to the special election. Yesterday, Donald Trump Jr. spoke at a Bishop fundraiser and former Vice President and presidential candidate Joe Biden endorsed McCready on Twitter. President Trump is also holding a rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina on Sept. 9 – one day before the general election.



