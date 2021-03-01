2021 Columbus Spring Pilgrimage Canceled

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – For the second straight year, organizers of the Columbus Spring Pilgrimage are canceling the event over concerns surrounding COVID-19.

The Preservation Society of Columbus made the announcement Monday. The group’s president says organizers believe this is the right call to make for everyone’s safety.

The annual Pilgrimage features tours of historic homes and gardens and other events that draw thousands of visitors from around the country. The two-week showcase has been listed as one of the South’s Top 10 Events.

The Preservation Society is asking for donations to help support continuing preservation efforts and the 2022 Spring Pilgrimage.

You can donate on the group’s website.