2021 WCBI Mac and Cheese Cook-Off

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The WCBI Anchors, Meteorologists, Reporters, and Staff came together to bring their very best Mac and Cheese recipes. With a panel of celebrity judges…we found out who has an award-winning mac and cheese.

Listed below are the recipes of each contestant. Let us know your favorite way to prepare mac and cheese!

Add mozzarella cheese between layers of Mac and cheese sauce and top it with mozzarella and cheddar then place it in the oven

Eric Lampkin Mac and Cheese Recipe

INGREDIENTS

1/2 stick of Butter

12 oz pkg (or 1 lb pkg. depends on size of dish and # of people) Elbow Macaroni [note: 12 oz pkg of small macaroni is about 3 1/4 dry cups]

6-8 Eggs [note: 6 seems to be optimal in my experience]

2 1/2 – 2 2/3 C of Milk

1 PKG VELVEETA CHEESE ( 1 lb box should do) [note: I tend to use a bit more than 1 lb]

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat Oven to 425

Put macaroni in pot, add butter and salt, and cook until tender

While macaroni is cooking – grease cooking dish and cut up cheese in chunks [note: I come close to cubing it – this is the most time consuming part of the process]

Break Eggs into a separate bowl, and add about 2 1/2 to 2 2/3’s cups of Milk (Depending on size of cooking dish and amount of macaroni)

Beat until foamy and fluffy

Put Macaroni in baking dish with Cheese and stir, and add more Butter [note: it’s important that the noodles are still good and hot; it helps with the proper melting of the cheese]

Pour Eggs and Milk into dish and stir – COVERING MACARONI

Bake in Oven at 425 for 30-45 minutes, until golden brown. You know it’s done when you put in your fork, and it comes up clean.

[For the most part, this is the way I still make it, except that a few years ago, following the philosophy “Bacon makes everything better”, I decided to add that as the secret ingredient. ]

Optional:

5-10 slices of Bacon [note: I prefer about 6 slices of Applewood Smoked]

Cook the Bacon – Reserve the Grease – Chop or crumble the Bacon (depending on how crispy you get it).

Stir about 1 tsp of the grease and all of the chopped bacon into the dish after you pour in the milk and egg mixture.