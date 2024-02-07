2024 Relay for Life of Oktibbeha County kicks off in May

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – After a five-year hiatus, a popular fundraising event for the American Cancer Society is returning to Starkville.

The 2024 Relay for Life of Oktibbeha County officially kicked off its fundraising season.

This year’s event will be held at Fire Station Park in Starkville on May 11.

Teams are forming now and will begin raising money to help fund the research of the American Cancer Society.

The Oktibbeha County event was last held in 2019. A 2020 Relay was scheduled but had to be canceled due to COVID.

Relay for Life honors those who lost their lives to cancer, celebrates the survivors, and raises money to help end the disease.

For organizers, there is often a personal story attached to their involvement.

“Cancer touches all of us in some way or some form. , I’ve lost a grandfather, an uncle, and several close friends to cancer, and have others going through battles, even right now as we speak, as I’m standing here today. I talked with a friend of mine over the weekend who is doing very well, considering what she’s facing. We want to give people hope and help them celebrate more birthdays. That’s what it’s all about,” said Brian Hawkins, publicity and logistics chair of Relay for Life Oktibbeha County.

For more information on the 2024 Relay for Life of Oktibbeha County, you can visit RelayforLife

