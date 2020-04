209 new cases of coronavirus, 8 new deaths reported in Mississippi

5,434 Mississippians have tested positive for COVID-19.

209 have died from the virus.

The Mississippi State Department of Health released the numbers Friday morning.

There were 281 new cases and eight new deaths.

Many counties in the viewing saw an increase in cases.

Calhoun County

46 cases (total) 3 deaths 22 LTC facility cases

Chickasaw County

53 cases (total) 4 deaths 16 LTC facility cases

Choctaw County

13 cases (total) 1 death 0 LTC facility cases

Clay County

29 cases (total) 2 deaths 0 LTC facility cases

Itawamba County

32 cases (total) 1 death 13 LTC facility cases

Lee County

70 cases (total) 4 deaths 4 LTC facility cases

Lowndes County

38 cases (total) 2 deaths 2 LTC facility cases

Monroe County

117 cases (total) 9 deaths 49 LTC facility cases

Montgomery County

17 cases (total) 1 death 0 LTC facility cases

Noxubee County

35 cases (total) 0 deaths 0 LTC facility cases

Oktibbeha County

46 cases (total) 3 deaths 6 LTC facility cases

Pontotoc County

18 cases (total) 2 deaths 1 LTC facility case

Prentiss County

29 cases (total) 0 deaths 17 LTC facility cases

Tishomingo County

7 cases (total) 0 deaths 0 LTC facility cases

Union County

14 cases (total) 1 death 1 LTC facility case

Webster County

17 cases (total) 1 death 0 LTC facility cases

Winston County

38 cases (total) 0 deaths 0 LTC facility cases

Yalobusha County

17 cases (total) 0 deaths 0 LTC facility cases



Calhoun, Chickasaw, Lowndes, Monroe, and Oktibbeha Counties have all reported deaths in long-term care facilities.

State-wide, 401 people are in the hospital because of the coronavirus.

In west Alabama, the increases have not been so drastic.

There are more than 5,800 positive cases in Alabama, and 197 people have died.