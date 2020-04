209 new cases of COVID-19 reported, state total at 2,469 cases

209 new cases of the virus were reported Friday in Mississippi, along with six new deaths.

That brought the state’s total to 2,469 cases and 82 deaths.

A breakdown of cases in the WCBI viewing area by counties:

Calhoun County – 13 cases

Chickasaw County – 21 cases (2 deaths)

Choctaw County – 9 cases (1 death)

Clay County – 17 cases

Itawamba County – 8 cases

Lee County – 41 cases (2 deaths)

Lowndes County – 19 cases

Monroe County – 25 cases (1 death)

Montgomery County – 14 cases (1 death)

Noxubee County – 6 cases

Oktibbeha County – 36 cases (1 death)

Pontotoc County – 14 cases (1 death)

Prentiss County – 12 cases

Tishomingo County – 2 cases

Webster County – 13 cases (1 death)

Winston County – 17 cases

Yalobusha County – 11 cases

The counties with the highest number of COVID-19 related deaths include Lauderdale, Jackson and Hancock counties.

According to the Mississippi Department of Health, 54% of reported COVID-19 cases are African-American. 35% of reported cases are White.

There are currently 482 Mississippians diagnosed with the virus hospitalized.