West Nile case reported in Calhoun County, statewide total at 21

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Eight more people have now been diagnosed with West Nile Virus.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the statewide number of cases is now up to 21.

In our area, Calhoun County is added to the list of counties with the reported mosquito borne illness.

Itawamba and Oktibbeha Counties also have confirmed cases of West Nile.

The peak season for West Nile runs through September.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers says most people who get infected recover, but West Nile can lead to severe infections, especially for folks over the age of 50.

Health officials want to remind everyone to use bug spray when out doors, wear light colored clothing and stay away from areas where mosquitoes are present.