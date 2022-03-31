21 counties damaged during severe weather across Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – 21 counties are reporting damage to homes after severe storms roll across the Magnolia State on Wednesday.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is also reporting three injuries. Two of those occurred in Noxubee County. The other was in Holmes County.

MEMA released drone video from Forrest County, near Hattiesburg.

In our area, homes were damaged in Calhoun, Lafayette, Oktibbeha, and Yalobusha.

Preliminary assessments started today and more counties could be added to the list as information is given to MEMA.

The agency encourages everyone with damage to make an insurance claim, take a picture, and report the damage on MEMA’s website.