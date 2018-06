MAYHEW, Miss. (WCBI)- An exciting day for some 2018 graduates.

21 students celebrate their next step in life Thursday as they graduate EMCC’s GED program at the Mayhew campus.

To these students, graduating from this program means a second chance at success.

The quote for this years class was “A Dream Delayed but not Denied.”

President of EMCC Rick Young was one of the speakers at Thursday’s commencement ceremony.