WALKER COUNTY, AL (WCBI) – A different type of traffic delay for Labor Day travelers on Interstate 22 near Jasper, Alabama. Alabama state troopers says a private plane had to make an emergency landing on the interstate around 2:20 PM Friday. The pilot says the plane lost power forcing him to use the westbound lanes of I-22 as a runway. Once on the ground the pilot was able to restart the plane and taxi to a nearby parking lot. No one was injured.

