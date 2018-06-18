I-22 WB near Auburn Exit closed

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- An injury crash prompts I-22 to be shut down.

City Spokesperson Leesha Faulkner says earlier tonight, two 18 wheelers crashed in the Westbound lane near the Auburn Exit in Lee County.

- Advertisement -

A person was ejected from one of the trucks, and is reportedly in serious condition at an area hospital.

Adding to the clean-up problems, one of the vehicles is a mail truck, and cannot be moved until Federal Postal Inspectors are on-scene.

The Westbound Lane of I-22 will be closed indefinitely.

Stay with WCBI for updates.