23 Cal Heads To Oxford To Face Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) — For the first time since hosting Texas back in 2014, a ranked non-conference opponent will take on Ole Miss inside of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

#23 California will travel to Oxford with a 3-0 record, boasting one of the nation’s most efficient defenses.

The Rebels made the trip to Berkeley in 2016, and head coach Matt Luke hopes the Golden Bears will be faced with similar challenges Ole Miss dealt with heading to California.

“My biggest thing is it’s tough to go on the road and win, especially when you have to manage silent cadence and playing early,” Luke said. “That’s why it’s even more important for our fans to show up and create that home field advantage. Our players really feed off that energy. Just creating that home field advantage is key for us.”

#23 Cal and Ole Miss kick off at 11 AM CT Saturday.