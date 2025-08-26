24 GTR tennis players to participate in New York’s U.S. Open

NEW YORK CITY (WCBI) – Two dozen young tennis players from the Golden Triangle are getting a chance to experience the game at its highest level.

Members of Golden Triangle Tennis are in New York for the opening rounds of the U.S. Open.

The young aces are getting some court time while they are there.

Some members are getting to participate in on-court practice before the big matches, and one will be selected to do the coin toss for a match.

Several community members rallied together to pay for the young players’ travel expenses.

Golden Triangle Tennis is a National Junior Tennis and Learning organization of the United States Tennis Association and the community Tennis association based in Columbus.

