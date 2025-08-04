24-year-old dead after a car crash in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant told WCBI that 24-year-old Calvin Blair died at the scene of the crash.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office said Blair’s 2020 Ford F-150 left the road and struck a tree at an intersection.

The accident happened in Artesia at the intersection of Front Street and Obama Lane.

This incident happened just hours after residents started the annual Artesia Day Festival.

Authorities believe that Marijuana and alcohol found at the scene may have played a role in the cause of the accident.

Witnesses told deputies the driver left the festival at high speed, and soon after, they heard a crash.

The witnesses rushed to the scene of the accident and saw that the victim had driven off the road and collided with a tree.

They then called 911 for help.

This investigation is ongoing, and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office will provide updates and release more information once the investigation is complete.

