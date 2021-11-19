25 pounds of marijuana seized during drug bust

HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Three people were arrested at a home in Houston last night when probation officers stopped by for a home visit.

26-year-old Lankki McMillan, 21-year-old Jatya Cook, and 28-year-old Ladarius Watkins, all of Houston are charged with aggravated trafficking of marijuana and aggravated trafficking of THC.

The officers smelled a strong odor of marijuana at the home on Dorman Street. That’s when they called in backup. Deputies with the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department agents with the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit and officers with the Houston Police Department searched the residence.

They found 25 lbs of marijuana and 34 lbs of liquid THC.

THC is the compound in cannabis that produces the high. You can smoke it, but it’s also available in oils and edibles. Investigators also seized vehicles and other items from the home.