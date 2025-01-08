Woman accused of stealing from former employer in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)—A Tupelo woman has been suspected of stealing from her former employer.

Monday, Tupelo Police were called to the Chevron station on Cliff Gookin Boulevard about an embezzlement case.

Store management said a former employee had taken $3,000 from the business.

The former worker, Shalentia Singh, was on the scene, at the time.

Police found Singh, who had an active warrant from the Municipal Court, and arrested her.

After further investigation, they charged her with one count of Felony Embezzlement.

Her bond was set at $5,000.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.