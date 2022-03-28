26 bicycles taken from Community Benefit Committee storage facility

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The “Grinch” or several “Grinches” came early to Columbus this year.

26 bicycles were taken from a storage facility that’s operated by the “Community Benefit Committee.”

Rhonda Sanders with CBC tells WCBI that an alarm alerted Columbus police to the Sunday night break-in.

She says three juveniles were arrested.

However, not all of the bikes have been recovered.

The Community Benefit Committee was storing the bicycles until they could be given away to children who need them this Christmas.

All of the serial numbers have been recorded.

Sanders, also a Lowndes County deputy, reminds people it is a crime to receive stolen property.

Other arrests are expected.

If you have any information about the burglary call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.