26th annual Unity Breakfast and Day of Service held at MSU

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Hundreds came out to celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. at Mississippi State.

MSU’s director of African American Studies Donald Schaffer was the featured speaker at the 26th Annual Unity Breakfast and Day of Service.

- Advertisement -

Schaffer presented a speech on the Road to Reconciliation.

The breakfast also included a welcome from MSU President Mark Keenum and a performance by MSU’s Black Voices Gospel.

The event celebrated King’s life as a Baptist minister, civil rights activist and humanitarian.

“It’s a wonderful event. It brings joy to my heart to see so many people come together from all races, backgrounds and ethnic groups, and to see all these students, as well as community leaders, come together,” said event attendee Evan Primas.

After the breakfast, attendees were invited to participate in volunteer opportunities through the Maroon Volunteer Center.