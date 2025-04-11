Columbus Spring Invitational Soccer Tournament to begin

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Sports is adding an extra *kick* to Columbus’s economy this weekend.

The Columbus Orthopedic Riverwalk Spring Invitational Soccer Tournament kicks off Saturday, April 12, at the Roger Short Soccer Complex downtown.

500 players representing 48 teams from across the state will be taking to the pitch for the annual event.

With parents, siblings, and friends, that could mean upwards of a thousand to 15 hundred additional visitors in the city’s hotels and restaurants.

Jason Spears, director of tournament host club Golden Triangle Elite Soccer, says the tournament and the town are gaining a reputation among teams throughout the state, and he hopes success continues to feed success.

“A lot of the clubs that came last year have sent more teams to come this year, and we also have new teams that are coming that haven’t been here. Word of mouth, of course, reaching out to them and inviting them, they’re coming down here and enjoying our fares and what’s going on here in Columbus. We’ve got so many other events that are tied right around the complex Downtown that it’s really going to be a great time, and we hope that when people go back to all the places they come from, they’ll remember that, and they’ll know that we’re the place to be for their next tournament next Spring,” said Spears.

Tournament action kicks off Saturday, April 12, at 9 am, and runs through Sunday, April 13.

Admission is free.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.