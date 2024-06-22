2nd annual Sand Road Market Festival is underway in Steens

STEENS, Miss. (WCBI) – The 2nd annual Sand Road Market Festival took place in Steens.

There was food, drinks, live music, and vendors displayed at the festival.

There were games for kids and adults.

Event Coordinator, Christopher Love, said the help from vendors played a big role in setting up the festival.

“They’ll inbox me or talk to me like man let’s get something going you know what I mean even though, I already had that in mind,” Love said. “I just wanted to see are they going to invest in it also and as you can see that’s what we have been doing. We just wanted something closer to us so I just wanted to make it well, the community could come together and make some things happen.”

Love said he hopes to keep the festival as an annual tradition.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X