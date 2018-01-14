3 Arrested in Booneville Shooting

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Three people, including a juvenile are behind bars and charged in connection to a shooting in Booneville, police say.

Police say they believe the teenager, is the the actual shooter.

24 year old, Kristen Dunlap, 27 year old, Carson Rogers and 16 year, old Kyson River Barnes are all facing charges for the shooting.

Booneville Police say the shooting happened early Friday morning. One man was shot in the neck and taken to a Memphis hospital.

Dunlap and Rogers are both charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Their bonds have been set at $25,000.

Kyson Barnes, 16, is being charged as an adult with aggravated assault. His bond is set at $50,000.

This case will be presented to the next Prentiss County Grand Jury.

At last check the victim is in stable condition.