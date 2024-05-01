Southern Drugs Pharmacy plans to close its doors

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A long-time Columbus pharmacy will soon shut its doors.

Southern Drugs, on Main Street, will go out of business on May 10.

The pharmacy has been open since 1931.

In a press release, the company says inadequate insurance reimbursements are the reason behind the closure.

Southern Drugs will consolidate its services with Family Pharmacy locations.

All customer prescriptions have been transferred to the Donut Factory location, also known as the Leigh Mall Shell, in Columbus.

