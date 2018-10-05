3 County Car Chase Comes To An End

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A whopper of a car chase today in three counties after a car is stolen from a Burger King parking lot.

The pursuit ended just north of Scooba, in Kemper County, on Highway 45 when the car ran out of gas.

Investigators say a Chevrolet Impala was stolen from an east Columbus Burger King.

Columbus Police called off a pursuit in the city limits.

Lowndes County deputies later saw the car at the Highway 82 and the Main Street exit.

The chase reached speeds of over 100 MPH as it went through Lowndes, Noxubee and Kemper Counties.

The man arrested is expected to face charges by Columbus Police and Lowndes County deputies.