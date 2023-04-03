3 men charged with first-degree murder of Coffeeville man

COFFEEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Three men, two of them brothers, are charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a Coffeeville man.

Coffeeville Police said Chauncey Armstrong was gunned down in the middle of Kennedy Street around 3:30 Thursday afternoon.

Coffeeville Police Chief Terrence Turner and Yalobusha County Sheriff Jerimaine Gooch said that tips from the public helped them identify and track the suspects.

Zavion Spearman turned himself in to Coffeeville Police Thursday night.

Lakedrick and Anthony Spearman had reportedly been at a motel in Oxford, but left before police could catch up with them.

Anthony Spearman was arrested at a convenience store on Highway 7 south of Oxford at 7:52 p.m.

Lakedrick Spearman was arrested following a traffic stop on West Jackson Avenue in Oxford at 12:18 a.m. Friday morning.

Lakedrick and Zavion Spearman are brothers. Anthony Spearman is their cousin.

Both the Coffeeville Police Department and Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Department said they have had prior encounters with Anthony Spearman.

Both agencies said the investigation is still open, and encourage anyone with information on the case to call them.

