3 men go to Lowndes Co. Detention Center on alleged sex-related crimes

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Three men were taken to the Lowndes County Detention Center for alleged sex-related crimes.

Monday, Jerry Foster was arrested in Georgia, accused of sexual battery.

In November of 2022, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a mother who said her 14-year-old daughter was sexually assaulted and raped by Foster when she was between the ages of five and seven years old.

Foster was extradited back to Lowndes County and indicted with a sexual battery charge. His bond was set at $25,000.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office arrested Richard Pace and he was charged with sex offender – failure to register.

He was a convicted sex offender based on a charge of statutory rape.

Pace allegedly failed to register as a sex offender by court order.

His bond was set at $10,000.

Dwight Irons was arrested Wednesday in connection to a December 2021 case.

Lowndes County detectives received a report of a child being sexually assaulted in Artesia almost two years ago.

With Sally Kate Winters out of West Point assisting in the investigation, detectives connected Irons as a suspect.

No bond has been set for Irons at this time. He also has outstanding warrants in Lowndes County Justice Court.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter