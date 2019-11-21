$3 million grant awarded for Highway 82 maintenance project

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – A local highway received a multi-million dollar grant for maintenance.

During the November 12 meeting, the Mississippi Department of Transportation awarded a $3 million contract to Falcon Contracting Company in Columbus. The grant will be for a five-mile mill and overlay project on U.S. Highway 82, beginning at the Starkville Bypass in Oktibbeha County.

- Advertisement -

MDOT said it will release more information about timelines of the project and traffic impacts before it begins construction.

Northern District Transportation Commissioner Mike Tagert said the grant will help to safety and mobility in Northeast Mississippi.