LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Three people have been arrested in connecting to a man who’s been missing since July of 2020.

29-year-old Joseph Lane Purcell, 27-year-old Alan Michael Farley, and 55-year-old Deborah Johnston have been arrested.

- Advertisement -

Purcell and Farley are charged with murder while Johnston is charged with accessory after the fact.

No bond had been set for Purcell and Farley. However, Johnston has a bond of 100 thousand dollars.

it’s been 8 months since 39-year-old James Ryan Taylor disappeared.

Taylor has been missing since July 14th and according to his mother, Laura Taylor, he stopped by her house on Plymouth Road in Columbus to visit that night.

Laura says to her it was just a normal time with her son as they ate dinner and spent time together.

If you have any information, please contact Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.