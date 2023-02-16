3 people in Choctaw County charged with armed robbery, burglary

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Three young men face several charges in Choctaw County after an armed robbery.

19-year-olds Deanquis Savior and Emmanuel Cotton, along with Devin Haynes are all charged with armed robbery, burglary, possession of a controlled substance, and others.

Sheriff Brandon Busby said his deputies and Ackerman police were called to a burglary in progress, just outside of Ackerman yesterday afternoon.

After a traffic stop, law enforcement found marijuana, two guns, and cash from the armed robbery.

Savior, Haynes, and an unidentified juvenile are also facing charges in a gun shop burglary that happened in January.

State and federal investigators are assisting in that case.

More charges are pending in the investigations.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter