3 people in Choctaw County charged with armed robbery, burglary
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Three young men face several charges in Choctaw County after an armed robbery.
19-year-olds Deanquis Savior and Emmanuel Cotton, along with Devin Haynes are all charged with armed robbery, burglary, possession of a controlled substance, and others.
Sheriff Brandon Busby said his deputies and Ackerman police were called to a burglary in progress, just outside of Ackerman yesterday afternoon.
After a traffic stop, law enforcement found marijuana, two guns, and cash from the armed robbery.
Savior, Haynes, and an unidentified juvenile are also facing charges in a gun shop burglary that happened in January.
State and federal investigators are assisting in that case.
More charges are pending in the investigations.
