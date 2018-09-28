3 taken to hospital after Lowndes County crash

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Three people are taken to the hospital after a late evening crash.

Two cars collide near the intersection of Military Road and Highway 12 in Lowndes County.

It happened just before 7 p.m. Friday night.

Lowndes County Deputies and Mississippi Highway Patrol Troopers were on scene.

A portion of the roadway was shut down as crews worked the scene.

Three people were taken to the hospital with what appears to be non life-threatening injures.

