3 tribal members sentenced to Federal prison for fellow member’s murder

Court Court Scale, federal court Court Scale, federal court

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Three members of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians are going to Federal prison for their roles in the murder of a fellow tribe member.

Michael Jeffrey Shaffer Jr. was sentenced to 262 months in prison, and Montero Ray Willis will spend 12 and a half years for the murder, which happened in the Pearl River Community of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Reservation back in September 2023.

Shaffer and Willis pled guilty to Second Degree Murder in the case in Federal Court in December 2024.

The two men faced Life in Prison.

Deyonkia Alice Willis pled guilty to Accessory After the Fact.

She was sentenced to 5 years.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.