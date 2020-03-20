State health officials have reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, including several in the WCBI viewing area.

The new positive results bring the state total to 80.

A new case was reported in Monroe, Lee, Lafayette, and Webster Counties.

Winston County also has a case of the coronavirus.

One death has been reported in Mississippi.

Health officials urged anyone that feels sick to stay home.

If you believe you may have been exposed to the virus, call your health care provider to set up a time to be tested.