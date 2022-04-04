31 counties reporting damage from March 30th storms

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – 31 counties are now reporting damage from last week’s severe weather that rolled across the state.

In our area, 15 homes were damaged in Calhoun County and ten houses were damaged in Yalobusha and Attala Counties.

Attala is reporting ten homes and four in Lafayette.

Numbers from Noxubee are incomplete.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency says two people were injured in Noxubee County.

These are all preliminary numbers and could change in the upcoming days.