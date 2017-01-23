Former Jack’s Worker Accused of Food Contaminating Surrenders

4 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)-A fast food worker accused of contaminating food is now in custody.

According to a spokesperson with the Columbus Police Department, Sky Juliett Samuel turned herself in Monday.

Samuel faces felony charges of intentionally serving contaminated food.

Police issued an arrest warrant for the 18-year-old on Friday.

Samuel was working at a Jack’s Family Restaurant on January 7th, when a co-worker says she saw Samuel lick and wipe bodily fluids on an order before serving it.

WCBI-TV is reporting that police expect to charge Samuel under a law that makes it illegal to “knowingly sell unwholesome bread or drink.” The crime is punishable by one to five years in prison.

The incident received attention after the co-worker’s mother posted about it on Facebook.

Jack’s, based in Homewood, Alabama, says it’s cooperating with police. The company says it continues its own investigation and has hired an outside investigator.

___

Share:

Related News

1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Rain chances and humidity remain through the week
Read More»
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Weather Webcast (07.02.17)
Read More»
3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
July Fourth holiday brings mixed feelings for minorities
Read More»
﻿
More News»

WCBI E-Newsletter Signup