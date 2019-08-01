32-year-old man who recently crossed border dies at facility

A 32-year-old man died Thursday morning at a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) facility in Lordsburg, New Mexico, the agency confirmed. Marvin Antonio González had been traveling from El Salvador for a week, a Salvadoran consulate official told CBS News.

CBP said González was detained by El Paso Station Border Patrol agents around 9 p.m. Wednesday and then went into medical distress, and attempts to revive him were unsuccessful. The consulate official said they are awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death and have requested medical records from El Salvador.

The official said González was traveling with his 11-year-old daughter, who is alive and in a New Mexico shelter.