MACON, Miss. (WCBI)- Downtown Macon closed off its streets today for the 32nd annual Dancing Rabbit Festival.

The festival took place along the streets of downtown as well as the courthouse lawn.

Event goers enjoyed live music of various genres like country, folk, R&B, and the blues.

There were also food vendors, arts and crafts booths, places for face painting and karaoke line dancing.

Event coordinator Mari Kauffman said it’s important for the community to come together.

“It’s just a great day to bring everybody back together. We all get so busy in our day-to-day lives, and it’s one day out of the year that people can come in and just see people that maybe they haven’t seen for a whole year or since last year and come out and just hang out under the shade tree and enjoy some music,” said Marti Kauffman.

The festival is named after the Dancing Rabbit Treaty.