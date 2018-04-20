STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville is bustling, as the 33rd annual Super Bulldog Weekend kicks at Mississippi State and The Cotton District Arts Festival is expected to draw thousands.

It’s a very exciting time here in Starkvegas!

Local Groups, and organizations have been setting up all day and preparing for a big weekend in Bulldog country.

Whether it’s the smell of BBQ outside Dudy Noble Field or stages being set up in the Cotton District, there’s plenty of activity before a big weekend kicks off in Starkville.

“Started with the Clydesdale last night. Then today we’ve got a bunch of stuff going on with Mississippi State. They’ve got a baseball game then a basketball game, the lady basketball team is going to get honored. Then of course Saturday the Cotton District Arts Festival. So huge event,”said Cotton District Arts Festival Chair Jon Tuner.

Mississippi Pork Producers Association member Mark Crenshaw says his group wouldn’t miss this weekend for the world.

“Well it’s an exciting time, over the years I’ve worked a lot of super weekends. With a lot of the people who are here today and people who come before us that put a lot of effort into this. It’s very important from our stand point that we’re able to help promote pork but also that we’re helping the university,” said Crenshaw.

It’s estimated that Super Bulldog Weekend and the Cotton District Arts festival brings in roughly 35 or 40 thousand people to the area, which is what makes it so fun for Crenshaw.

“It brings a lot of alumni back to campus all the athletic events going on it’s just being apart of the social atmosphere of Mississippi State the family gathering of everybody so that’s important to us as well as an association to support the university on this”

Just a few blocks off campus a team of helpers are setting up the weekend’s other big draw.

“This event is sponsored every year by the Starkville area arts council I would like to thank all the volunteers and all the folks in the community who volunteered all of sponsors the city of Starkville MSU every body just bands together every year to make this a great event,”said Turner.

“I think it’s going to be good weather, looks like, and I would encourage people to come to campus and enjoy the weekend and socialize with everybody,” said Crenshaw.

Fans will also get to see a preview of what’s to come football season, at the Maroon and White Spring Game. It kicks off at 3 PM tomorrow at Davis Wade Stadium.